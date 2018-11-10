Hearts fans react after 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock

Hearts fans have their say after the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock

Daniel Tulloch wrote: “Manager with wrong choices yet again. Levein causing us some annoying issues. It isn’t down to injuries as much as it’s poor managerial decisions.”

A general view of Hearts fans at the game. Picture: SNS Group

Barbara tweeted: “Not scored a goal since Naismith went off injured few weeks ago. Looks like we need to find a striker or 2 if we wanna start winning games again.”

@GorgieTrue pleaded: “Sign Liam Boyce.”

Catriona Colvile added: “Such a poor display. Players should be ashamed.”

Graeme Winney said: “We have nothing up front! Why is Mitchell not starting left-wing?! Simple as that, we have no plan B up front.”

Richard Cobb responded: “In fairness we haven’t even got a plan A up front. Unreal luck with injuries this season. MacLean was only ever intended as back-up and he’s had to start every game. Grim few weeks ahead.”

Ian Logie insisted: “That’s what happens when you tell your own fans to sit down and shut up!”

Kenny King bemoaned the manager’s approach: “Levein needs to take the blame again. Wrong starting 11 and substitutions.”

One supporter wrote: “I take it Craig Wighton is the scape goat for the Hearts fans today? A player that was signed to be introduced slowly into the first team but due to injuries he has to play now. Had some tidy touches first half but struggled second.”

@HeartsThough had a wry observation: “The last three goals I’ve celebrated have been offside - Hearts are a laugh.”

Steve Barrett added: “That was clearly an example of just how much injuries are limiting us. We never looked like winning and Killie won that comfortably. Better things to come I’m sure.”