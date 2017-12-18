Hearts fans react on social media to stunning 4-0 win over Celtic

Hearts fans were understandably extremely vocal on social media after their team’s incredible 4-0 win over Celtic on Sunday. Here’s a selection of comments from supporters, players past and present and a former first minister ...

• “So proud to be a jambo.After all the dross we have endured this win was well deserved. Im not alone in saying that it wasnt just jambos who were celebrating.Bring on the hibees!!” – Heather Anderson on Facebook

• “A great result for a Hearts team that fully deserved to win. All the youngsters did their bit for the team and Smith in the middle of the defence never put a foot wrong. Levein might have earned a bit of praise as well.” – William Sutherland on Facebook

• “Hey mate, how was your weekend?? @The_Tman10 #DownTo3” – Ryan McGowan on Twitter

• “Did someone say it would be an easy 5-0 win today? Sensational from Hearts, while Celtic have been so bad defensively it’s incredible.” Michael Stewart on Twitter

• “Well done and congratulations to Céltic a fantástic winning run, but what a result for Hearts we have hopefully Woken up at last Let’s hope we can keep on going like this.” – Ken Laidlaw on Facebook

Kyle Lafferty tweeted his joy at beating Celtic. Pic: SNS

• “I had a gut feeling we would win but nvr thought we would get a score like that.” – Jamie Mearns on Facebook

• “What an unbelievable result. I had very low expectations of taking anything from the match, but the boys were up for it from the kick off. What a team performance!” – Alasdair Graham on Facebook

• “Does this make us as good as psg ???” – Derek Thomas on Facebook

• “I HAD £10 2-0 3-1 HEARTS!! BUT 4-0!! HAS MADE ME HAPPIER THAN PIKN UP WINNINGS!!” – Paul Hutcheon on Facebook

Manager Craig Levein applauds the Hearts faithful. Pic: SNS

• “Yeeeeeeees come on the @JamTarts.” – Danny Grainger on Twitter

• “Why are we not showing this passion & effort every game, we’d be at least comfortable in 3rd/4th, we’ve set the height of the bar now showing what we’re capable of.” – Norrie Dickson on Facebook

• “Success came from total commitment from a team who at last found belief,inspired by Harry Cochrane ... well done.” – Donnie MacKenzie

• “Well done to Hearts and Craig Levein outstanding display Congratulations to Celtic for the outstanding domestic run But in truth this defeat has been coming...Timely wake up call for January...” – Chris Sutton on Twitter

Celtic's players trudge off at full-time. Pic: SNS

• “Today’s talk of the toon are the boys in maroon but the bhoys record run will still take some beating.” – Former first minister Alex Salmond on Twitter

• “What a victory #Heart #Celtic 4-0 Great Win @JamTarts” – Former Hearts full-back Faycal Rherras on Twitter

• “There’s one thing that really stands out watching the Hearts v Celtic highlights. Much like his united sides v Old Firm, Leveins team played without giving them the respect they usually get. They were right in their face, pressing high up. Not standing back and admiring them.” – Mark Ellis on Twitter

• “What a great day to be a Hearts fan. Most Historic result since 2012 Cup final and most historic over celtic since 3-2 in 2000. Hope all fans are just enjoying it.” – @originalcadd on Twitter

• “Incredible that Celtic’s unbeaten run came to an end against a Hearts team containing a right back who’d been used at left back, playing at centre half and a midfield containing two players who’ve asked for Hatchimals off Santa.” @meestah_sahmon on Twitter

• “Delighted with that win today, the manner of the victory as well was very pleasing. But I have to join Brendan in applauding this Celtic team for the amazing record of 69 games unbeaten. No doubt about it, this Celtic team is a top team, makes Hearts’ victory today even better.” – @David_G_83 on Twitter

• “We’ve taken our fair share of hammerings from Celtic and there will be others to come in the future, but today will live long in the memory. Drink it in folks. Hearts FOUR, Celtic NIL.” – Laurie Dunsire, Hearts TV commentator, on Twitter

• “Massive win great performance #revenge well done guys.” – Arnaud Djoum on Twitter

• “No wonder Hearts jerseys urged you to “Save The Children”. They want to sign them and put them in the 1st team to gub Celtic.” – @sportybilly on Twitter

• “Never thought in a million years Willie Collum would’ve given Hearts a penalty against celtic. Mibbe he’s got wee harry and Anthony in his class tomorrow.” – @bbjjnr on Twitter

• “And that is why I joined this football club. Every player played a part today and were exceptional. One of the highlights of my career and glad it was with @JamTarts. Onto the next game to keep this run going. Fans were something else today big love.” – Kyle Lafferty on Twitter

• “Hearts dominated us in every aspect of the game today - fresher, faster, hungrier, sharper. Carried more of a threat and looked more solid/composed defensively than #Celtic- fully deserved their win.” – @WordsOfAndo on Twitter

• “Earlier today one punter predicted 4-0 to Hearts against Celtic this weekend. It was placed in one of our shops in Glasgow. Either an optimistic Rangers fan or a pessimistic Celtic fan. Either way they’ve won £1000 from a fiver just before Xmas.” – @footy_joe on Twitter

• “What a result everyone was fantastic!! Thanks for the support enjoy the rest of your Sunday.” – Michael Smith on Twitter

• “16 year old scoring and getting man of the match against Celtic today just goes to show. If your good enough your old enough..” @ColinC0002 on Twitter

• “Hearts ripped up the rulebook for playing Celtic and hounded them in a way other teams have been scared to do. A lot to learn from such an impressive performance.” – @Gary_Carmody on Twitter

• “Absolutely buzzing! What a performance! @harrycochrane01.” – Anthony McDonald on Twitter