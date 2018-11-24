Hearts fans react on Twitter after 2-0 defeat to St Mirren

Hearts have now gone five games without scoring a goal, and suffered three consecutive defeats, following today's 2-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley.

As you can expect, fans were not pleased on social media, where they aired their grievances after the result.

@RFBorthwick: "Hearts will never score another goal."

@calum_mcd4: "What a waste of the good start to the season."

@MacNaBracha: "Oh well... at least our injury crisis is sorting out the players from the travellers. Too many of today's starting 11 talk big in the Evening News instead of on the pitch. Get the youngsters on and punt the huddies."

@pedromccarter: "All this good start b******s has to stop! Yes we have injuries but we should be putting teams like St Mirren away! Seriously worrying now! No goals in god knows how long and shipping them like the hole in the titanic!"

@psmccallum: "Absolute shambles from Hearts and why is Clare playing over Lee, this is just not good enough!"

@JonnyMcM: "5 games without a goal is a disgrace. Injuries not an excuse for that."

@rosspilcher: "That’s a minging result for Hearts."

@CR_Jamie: "Out of the darkness come the Levein-hating social media monkeys!"

@aitkengraeme: "Suppose the players will all be on twitter later with “bad result”, “will do better”, “onwards”, “next week”...blah blah. After a month of it, it gets a bit tiring. Take away their phones. Hearts should not be losing to St Mirren. Hopeless. No excuses about injuries please."

@bigfelly: "Mulraney has done less than most. For him to be given a chance ahead of Mitchell (previous and has credibility) or MacDonald (recent reserve form) is baffling."

@scot_in_ireland: "Can't buy a win. Shows how much we miss Naismith, Soutar, Berra, Ikpeazu. But shouldn't be losing to st mirren and kilmarnock."

@Jamie_Jambo: "Most depressing thing about hearts today: I don’t know what Levein changes to get results..."