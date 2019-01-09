Hearts fans react to news Arnaud Djoum is heading for exit door

Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that the club will struggle to keep midfielder Arnaud Djoum when the player’s contract expires this summer.

While he expects the player to remain at Tynecastle beyond the current transfer window, Levein says the Cameroonian’s demands will be outwith the club’s budget.

A player who has divided opinion somewhat among the support over the past two seasons, it was no surprise to see a pretty clear split of social media after the news was announced.

THE POSITIVE

@CA_Kennedy1: “After injuries he’s back to his best. One of our better players so will be gutted to see him go, especially on a free...”

@Mehdi_Lachhab: “Pretty bold decision. If he picks up an injury and misses afcon in summer then his career is as good as over, flip side if he does well for us and at afcon he’ll be in high demand. Good luck to him.”

@Jamie_Jambo: “Djoum hasn’t been the same since the African cup of nations” = a myth. He’s been absolutely fine.”

ChrisCanning24: “Too many idiots in our support. Won’t realise how good he has been for us till he’s gone. On his day easily one of the better players in our squad.”

@jambo_kev83: “Disappointed if he does leave but he’s served the club well and helped us with some good performances, and constantly too I may add regardless of what the haters think. Hopefully we get John, Uche & Haring fit ASAP and push on again, get to Hampden and fight for a top 3 finish.”

@McbainJames: “Underrated in my opinion does what he’s meant to do and since he isn’t always scoring goals fans aren’t happy with him.”

THE NEGATIVE

@VicWeddell: “Hearts don’t value Djoum as highly as Djoum values Djoum.”

@Rxss74: “Bozanic is miles better anyway imo. We won’t miss him I think. Means we won’t need to shoehorn him into a broken system.”

@christophetken1: “8-10 good games in nearly 1.5 years and commanding a massive salary lol.”

@ohahgrantona: “Let’s be honest tho he is replaceable and wouldn’t be missed if out a match day squad.”

@HovieAlan: “I’ll pay him to go.... absolutely hopeless.”

