Hearts fans react to release of the club’s new home kit

Hearts fans have had their say on the club’s new home kit which was released on Thursday morning.

The maroon top has been complemented by Umbro diamonds trim at the sleeve cuffs, a subtle stripe through the middle, plus white piping around the collar.

The unveiling of the kit arrived with the announcement that charity Save the Children have renewed their partnership with the club for another three years.

The reaction to the new strip was largely positive:

@LiamBell5: “New @JamTarts kit is a belter. Had to order it for the wee man straight away.”

The new Hearts top has gone down well with fans. Picture: Heart of Midlothian

@Morayhmfc51: “Best top in ages.”

@RealDaveBomb: “Thing of beauty.”

@izaak_coyle51: “In love with new @JamTarts strip. Already bought, productive morning.”

Steven Blyth: “Better than the Puma kit I’d say, really like the 70s touch with the diamonds and the old badge in the middle of shoulders. Subtle difference in maroon down the centre is a good feature too.”

Andrew-Henry Bowie: “Absolutely magnificent effort. Simple and classy.”

@David_G_83: “Retro-style. Love it, Hearts, well done!”

@ross54008377: “Absolute peach of a kit.”

@Hmfc88Jamie: “The old school style is ace.”

Some fans had their reservations:

@DavSmit10_2: “Prefer it with a collar.”

@Paphos_16: “£48 for an Umbro tee shirt!?”

David Lawler: “Better than last season but very similar to the puma kit from a couple of seasons ago.”

Elaine Wylie: “No a huge fan, but will buy it anyway!”

@CRowlands7: “Shocking, let’s add Umbro logos to the sleeves of the old top n punt it out at another 40/50 quid! Who gets the lead on designing these tops cz they need sacked or a mass wage decrease, that tops maybe worth 4 quid an hour n it would have only taken an hour to design it!!”

The sponsorship with Save the Children went down well:

@MrParashoot: “6 season partnership with Save the Children is a class touch and another reason that makes me proud to support the Tarts. Well in Hearts. Lets win some games noo.”

@bighearts: “Fantastic news! Thrilled to see this successful #partnership, which also benefits @bighearts, being extended for 3 more seasons! We’re proud to be part of the Hearts’ family, a community of #PeopleWithBigHearts committed to support the most vulnerable across Edinburgh!”

@MartinDewar: “Fantastic news. Delighted to see @JamTarts partnership with @SaveChildrenSCO continue. A sponsorship deal we can all be proud of.”

@Bobbymoorecpt15: “Quality!! And more importantly, still save the children.”

@TomWallace74: “Delighted to see our relationship with @SaveChildrenSCO continue!!! What a club. Fantastic.”

@JamboAngela: “Very classy @#JamTarts...and the partnership ain’t bad either!”

Meanwhile, one fan had a simple message:

@lewisswan_: “#AnnounceMilinkovic”

