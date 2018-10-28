Hearts fans react to the Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Celtic

Hearts fans had plenty to say after watching their team go down 3-0 to Celtic at BT Murrayfield in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

Ryan Heatherhill wrote: “Mitchell’s not a left back, Haring wasn’t fit and playing defensive the whole game, well done Craig Levein.”

Sam Grant added: “You don’t win games by standing and watching them play. Morrison should of been on from the start and it was unfortunate to lose naismith early on. Lets move on to Wednesday night. Put this behind us.”

Liam Patterson tweeted the Hearts Twitter account to ask: “Any chance you could refund the price of my ticket?”

Peter McCarter said: “Bit of making up to do on Wednesday night now.”

Gary Mulraney added: “Craig Levein stood and spoke for 10 minutes at 1-0 contemplating a change and then took so long it it went to 2-0. Poor attempt at trying to win a football match in my opinion.”

Scotty B took to Twitter to say: “Cheating at its best by celtic, diving, shocking behaviour.”

• READ MORE - Hearts-Celtic semi-final is second largest football attendance in Edinburgh

• READ MORE - Hearts 0-3 Celtic: How the Hearts players rated

• READ MORE - Hearts 0-3 Celtic: Second half goals too much for Jambos

PauloMac suggested: “Wrong team selection, no width from the start.”

William Sutherland added: “Amankwaa a total waste of a shirt but why we were not in their faces. We were very poor as a team. Still trying to find a reason for Celtic getting a penalty.”

Steven Mcdonald wrote: “Utterly appalling. When Steven Naismith went off it was game over, nothing upfront at all. The second goal killed the game.”

James Mitchell echoed his fellow Jambos: “Should have been Callumn Morrison on instead of Danny Amankwaa... but as usual we waited too long to make the change, we never looked like getting into that game while Celtic were still average before they scored the first. After the second it was done. Nothing up front.”

Referring to Steven Naismith’s injury Ross Mable said: “I swear that [captain’s] armband is cursed.”

Last word to Geoff McCaskey, who mused: “That wasn’t a very enjoyable experience, this afternoon!”