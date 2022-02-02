Hearts fans react: Toby Sibbick class; Expectation shift; Simms and Boyce playing together

@Amoruso1998: “Disappointed not to get the win but in a more positive note it’s heartening to see how the expectation levels of the two sets of supporters have switched since our last visit there.”

@jameschristie2: “A draw probably a fair result although the ref will be disappointed when he looks back at the first penalty claim...clear as day and what a clearance by @tobysibbick!”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Thought the Hibs subs changed the momentum in their favour, ours sucked the life out us. Typical derby to be honest. Sibbick looked class, never put a foot wrong. Simms looked lovely as well. Mitchell very good for Hibs when he came on. No harm done, move on.”

The outstanding Toby Sibbick closes down Chris Mueller

@TheHeartsReview: “Toby Sibbick won absolutely everything tonight, that clearance on the line at the end capped off a fine game which was the only thing they really created from open play. They were dangerous from set plays but apart from that only one side was going to win that.”

@Cammy_Denholm: “Not the most entertaining game but always going to be tough. They were right up for it, keeper made the difference. Played well overall, lacked a final ball imo but Motherwell dropping points too so nothing to complain about”

@lawrencebroadie: “I’m going to put this out there. Current shape cannot accommodate both Simms and Boyce. We’re at our best flying on the break. For me it’s a bit square pegs...”