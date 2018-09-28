Hearts fans’ reactions to the Betfred Cup controversy

Hearts fans have not held back with their view of holding the both Betfred Cup semi-finals on the same day at Hampden Park with Craig Levein’s men facing Celtic at 7.45pm.

@lauriedunsire: “What an absolutely ridiculous decision. Apart from being pretty inconvenient for the two non-Glasgow sides, Aberdeen in particular, this is a recipe for carnage. Not only do we have to deal with a dreadful national stadium but now the scheduling has turned to complete lunacy too.”

@LJ_1874: “Imagine if it goes to ET then penalties? What if damage is caused to seats? What is the contingency if this happened for fans who would be already travelling to Hampden? Sorry Sir, a fan broke your seat in the previous game so you can’t come in?”

@Vic_Auld_Reekie: “Celtic are due to host Hearts the following weekend..cancel the league match and play semi at 3pm on the Sunday...or is that too obvious/fan friendly? Current plan is Bonkers to the Max”

Karen McGuff: “Absolute joke. Ridiculous decision.”

Travel issues

Alan Linton: “No consideration for the travelling support from Aberdeen or Edinburgh. Didn’t have to be this way...”

Steven Toshack: This is horrific!! 7.45pm on a Sunday!! In Glasgow! While Aberdeen need to travel down for a 12pm kick off!! Who makes these ridiculous decisions?!!! Absolute joke.

Gary Nixon: “Aberdeen fans will probably have to set off by 8am. Hearts fans will be lucky to be home by midnight, assuming that game is finished in 90 minutes. On the Sunday that the clocks go back. Farcical decision which simply highlights the fact that Scottish football is run by incompetent fools.”

@Gou5_1: “Joke of a organisation. Wouldn’t trust them to run a bath never mind our game. No regards for the supporters. To expect Aberdeen fans to travel down for a 12 noon kick off then Hearts fans to travel back from Glasgow potentially after 11pm on a Sunday night is just crazy”

Calls for Neil Doncaster to be removed as SPFL chief executive

@DerekMinto: “As I thought clubs not agreeing but being forced to do as Neil Doncaster says , time to vote these guys out of control , change is needed, no comment from @RangersFC or @CelticFC so was it these clubs who where in discussion with hampden chiefs ??”

@PansHearts: “Hearts must lead the way and obtain a vote of no confidence in Neil Doncaster and the @spfl board. Our club members have spoken in that at least a dozen, most with kids, have withdrawn. An utter shambles.”

Fans with children are understandably upset

James Thinn: “Absolute shambles they don’t think about young children wanting to attend the game”

Robert Taylor: “Shocking no thought about the fans what about all the young fans who want a day out at Hampden”

@jambo_rab: “After telling my 10 year old son last night we will be going to Hampden, I now have to tell him we are not going anymore because of this ridiculous decision today. Cheers SFA”

@LeeHarr24: “Was looking forward to spending day with my 5year old sons 1st of many trips to Hampden. Won’t be taking him now down to the absolute fear of what Glasgow going to be like on the day.”

@bljhcr: “The kids are the future of our great club and this ridiculous K/O time will stop many parents taking their children through to which should be a great occasion there’s no way I’am taking my 3 through, absolute joke!!!”

@srwallace1: “A personal opinion: The group I truly feel for are those families with kids who will now miss this spectacle. I see our club work tirelessly to give kids access to football. Our governing body for me appear to have ripped that access away from the lifeblood of our game”

Keith Smith: “We were going to make it a family day out- not now we will just wait for the final against Aberdeen!. All fans held in contempt as TV rules OK!”

@JulianAitken: “The day after my team get to a domestic cup semi-final, I should not be considering whether it is safe to take my season ticket holding kid to the game and whether I should risk taking him to ‘carnage’. Add in, public transport out and no parking near Hampden.”

Some are worried about the Scotrail factor

@jamb0skickback: “Fancy being reliant on the organisational skills and competence of the SPFL & Scotrail for your big day out. What a treat.”

@meestah_sahmon: “31 days for Scotrail to absolutely Scotrail the f**k out of Scottish football fans by Scotrailing the lot of them #youvebeenscotrailed”

An Aberdeen fan’s take

@thegranitesheep: “I am a fan of @AberdeenFC and back hearts the full way. Neil Doncaster @spfl position has become untenable with the lack of vision to have the games staggered over 2 weekends. Complete disregard for fans over this farcical decision.”

