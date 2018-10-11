Hearts fans snap up over 5,000 tickets in first hour for Betfred Cup clash with Celtic

Hearts have announced that they have already sold more than 5,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup semi-final with Celtic.

The briefs have been snapped up within the first hour of going on sale.

Hearts were handed around 30,000 tickets for the fixture at BT Murrayfield with the club aiming to "create a sea of maroon" at the home of Scottish Rugby.

Both sides were handed the same number of tickets for the match at the 67,000-capacity venue.

The Gorgie side had railed against the SPFL's original decision to schedule the semi-final for a 7.45pm kick-off at Hampden Park on Sunday, October 28, following the clash between Aberdeen and Rangers in the other half of the draw.

The organisation, with help from the SFA, rescheduled the games, with the Hearts v Celtic clash moving to Edinburgh on the same day with a 1.30pm kick-off which is more appealing to many Hearts fans.

Supporters of the Tynecastle side are able to purchase tickets in the East, West and South Stands at Murrayfield, with tickets priced at £25 and £35 for adults and £10 for concessions.

Season ticket holders are able to buy a maximum of two tickets for the club's first semi-final since 2014 per account.

A general sale will commence at 9am on Thursday, 18 October.

