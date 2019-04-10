Hearts fans snapping up tickets ahead of Hampden semi-final

Hearts have issued an update on ticket sales ahead of this weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Tynecastle club have sold over 17,500 tickets so far for the Hampden Park clash.

Craig Levein’s side go head-to-head with John Robertson’s Highlanders on Saturday (kick-off 12.15pm) with the victors going on to play the winners of Sunday’s other last-four clash between Aberdeen and Celtic in May’s final.

Hearts are urging fans yet to buy their briefs to visit the ticket office at Tynecastle (open between 9am and 8pm until Friday) or to secure their seats before Saturday online at www.eticketing.co.uk/heartofmidlothian