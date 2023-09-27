Hearts fixture change confirmed with the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw imminent and tie dates set
Hearts’ Premiership fixture at home to Dundee in November has been postponed as a result of the Edinburgh club’s progress to the Viaplay Cup semi-finals. The Dens Park side were due to visit Tynecastle on Saturday, November 4, but a new date for that match will be announced in due course.
Hearts reached the semi-finals courtesy of Alex Lowry’s stoppage-time winning goal against Kilmarnock in Tuesday night’s quarter-final at Rugby Park. He scored on 92 minutes to send the travelling fans into raptures. Jorge Grant put Hearts ahead late in the first half before Brad Lyons headed Kilmarnock level.
Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, praised Lowry’s contribution despite being on the pitch for only a few moments as a substitute. “It was a great goal all-round. Alex has got brilliant ability. I'm not sure I've seen in my whole footballing career a young Scottish player that I have been working with that has got such good ability,” stated Naismith.
“He can do things with a ball that a lot of others can't. I've challenged him to see more moments like that. He's been frustrated at not getting more game-time but I said to him: ‘You need to show moments and, when you are on the park, you need to do more.’”
The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Wednesday night after the remaining three quarter-finals. Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox and the draw will be staged following that tie. Elsewhere, Hibs host St Mirren at Easter Road and Aberdeen travel to Dingwall to meet Ross County. The semis are scheduled to take place on November 4 and 5, with the final at Hampden due on Sunday, December 17.