Hearts game with Dundee in doubt as Covid update awaited ahead of cinch Premiership fixture
Hearts' game at Dens Park has become the latest game in Scotland to be plunged into doubt by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.
A member of James McPake’s squad has been identified as a potential close contact of a positive case under the Covid protocols and is awaiting the result of a PCR test. That could have a domino effect on the Dens Park squad if it is returned as another case of the virus and, if further players are affected, could force a re-consideration for the weekend’s match against Robbie Neilson’s side.
Games south of the border have already been postponed as a result of the virus’ recent spread and Livingston boss David Martindale called for an immediate circuit-breaker cancellation of matches yesterday.
The JRG has now opened a consultation to tighten protocols before the winter break but St Mirren were forced to break up their training on Friday morning after positive cases were returned in the Buddies’ routine testing.