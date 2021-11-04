Hearts have identified the perfect role for Stephen Kingsley

Stephen Kingsley has been one of Hearts' most consistent performers this season.

The 3-4-3 system favoured by the Edinburgh club back in the Premiership allows Kingsley to both defend and attack when possible. As a result, his performances have been among the most consistent in manager Robbie Neilson’s squad.

Kingsley operates on the left side of Hearts’ three-man defence and, as a left-footer who is comfortable on the ball, likes to advance from defence and distribute the ball.

He has also developed a strong understanding with left wing-back Alex Cochrane, who is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. The pair interchange positions and dovetail down the left side, with Kingsley often overlapping or underlapping his English team-mate.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their play has been a feature of Hearts’ attacking approach this season and Neilson is keen to see it continue. When asked about Kingsley’s consistency, he explained that the new defensive position suits the 27-year-old’s strengths.

“I think he has been excellent this season,” Neilson told the Evening News. “Playing on the left side of that back three suits him down to a tee. He links well with Alex Cochrane and I'm pleased with him. He's been really consistent, he's comfortable using the ball and gives us that security on the left side.”

Hearts’ return to the top flight has started well with only one defeat in their opening 12 league games. That came last Saturday at Aberdeen and they will look to bounce back this weekend when Dundee United visit Tynecastle.