Hearts have January recall option for Livingston loanee Bobby Burns

Hearts have the option to recall on-loan midfielder Bobby Burns from Livingston in January. The teenager received his first senior Northern Ireland call-up this week and could return to Tynecastle Park in the new year if his parent club wish.

Burns stressed today that he would have no qualms seeing out his season-long loan at Almondvale, although his long-term ambition is to impose himself at Hearts. He joined the Edinburgh club in June on a three-year contract from Northern Irish side Glenavon.

After three Betfred Cup outings and a Ladbrokes Premiership debut, he moved to Livingston in August on loan for the rest of the season. An impressive display in Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic led to his first call-up from the Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill.

Hearts have the option to cut short Burns’ stay in West Lothian during the January transfer window, but the player is content to leave the decision up to the club. “My loan is until the end of the season but there’s an option in January,” said the 19-year-old in an exclusive Evening News interview. “I’m sure Hearts will reassess it in January, so we’ll see what happens. I would love to play at Hearts but, if I stay at Livingston and keep playing, then that’s not the end of the world, either. It’s still a good outcome.

“I’d love to go back to Hearts and do well. I’ve got so many great friends there and it’s such a big club. I went to Livingston to get more game time and get myself ready for coming back. Maybe then I can make a better go at getting into the Hearts first team. That’s obviously the long-term dream and goal.

“Between now and Christmas, I’l be focusing on playing my best and trying to play as many games as I can for Livingston. I’m sure Hearts will look at the situation and whatever happens after Christmas will be good. In the long term, I’m buzzing to get back to Hearts. I’d love to play in front of a packed Tynecastle. I’ve got plenty of things still to achieve there.”