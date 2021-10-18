Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City get cash boost from SPFL

Hearts, Hibs and Edinburgh City have got a cash boost from the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The league body is releasing £3.6 million which will be split between the 42 clubs in the cinch Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2.

It comes after turnover increased by 17.4 per cent to £36.8million for the year ended 31 May 2021 with total fees paid to clubs increasing by more than 20 per cent.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, said: “We are extremely happy to be able to transfer £3.6 million in league fees to our members this week, bringing total distributions to clubs for Season 2020/21 to over £28million – the largest sum in the history of Scottish league football.

“It continues to be a very tough time for our 42 member clubs as the entire country attempts to recover from the pandemic, but these vital funds will help support them in this difficult period. We are determined to continue building on this success in the coming years, working with our clubs and their executive teams to maximise opportunities to further invest in the game.”

The total figure distributed to clubs for last season is £3 million above budget and £5 million more than the total fees distributed in 2019/20.

The progress of the SPFL following the merger of the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Football League in 2013 can be seen in the finances.

The figure is an increase of 62 per cent on the amount paid to clubs in the first season of the new body.

