Hearts hold signing talks with a new winger amid hefty transfer interest

The January window is already busy at Tynecastle Park

Hearts officials have held signing talks with the Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong, the Edinburgh News has learned. The 27-year-old will become a free agent this summer and spoke to the Tynecastle club about a pre-contract agreement for next season.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley is keen to strengthen options in wide areas and discussions with Armstrong have centred around a long-term deal. Kilmarnock are resigned to losing the player at the end of the current campaign, with a number of clubs in Scotland and England coveting his signature.

Hearts made their initial move but have yet to agree terms with Armstrong as things stand. They are aware that there is hefty interest in the winger. Further discussions may take place in the coming weeks as Armstrong weighs up the next move in his career.

He joined Kilmarnock from Raith Rovers in summer 2021 and quickly became an established member of the team at Rugby Park. He previously played with Ross County, Dunfermline and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Graeme Jones, sporting director at Tynecastle, is working with Critchley to strengthen the Hearts squad further before the January transfer window closes. He helped negotiate striker Elton Kabangu’s loan arrival from Union Saint-Gilloise and the permanent capture of defender Jamie McCart from Rotherham United last week.

The Edinburgh club would also like to add a wide player to their squad this month, as well as a creative midfielder and another defender. They have injury problems at the back with Gerald Taylor, Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured. Left-back Andrés Salazar has been sent back to parent club Atletico Nacional after his season-long loan was cut short.

Australian international centre-back Kye Rowles is poised to join DC United in America in a £600,000 deal, and forward Liam Boyce is set to return to his native Northern Ireland with Derry City. Hearts will also consider letting teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait leave on loan as they reshape their squad whilst the window is open.