Hearts hopeful Arnaud Djoum and Jamie Walker will make derby

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum and winger Jamie Walker hope to return from injury for next week’s meeting with Hibs at Tynecastle.

The two players are recovering from knee and hamstring problems respectively and could be left out of tomorrow’s match with St Johnstone to ensure they are fit for the Edinburgh derby. Prince Buaben, Ross Callachan and Aaron Hughes are also doubtful for the trip to McDiarmid Park, whilst teenager winger Lewis Moore is out with a torn calf muscle. Midfielder Callachan has the best chance of playing.

Jamie Walker has been out with a hamstring problem

“Prince, Ross, Jamie and Aaron are still struggling so we won’t know the final decision on them until later today,” explained Austin MacPhee, Hearts’ assistant coach. We have a lot of games coming up so there will be a decision to make over whether to put them in when they are just ready – with the risk that they break down – or wait a few days. “Tomorrow will be too soon for Arnaud and Lewis. They all have a chance of playing in the Hibs game, that includes Aaron and Jamie. Saturday might come too soon for a couple.”

MacPhee added that Hearts will head to Perth feeling confident after three successive wins and no defeats in their last six matches. Regardless of who