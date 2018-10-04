Hearts hopeful Uche Ikpeazu will make Rangers clash

Hearts remain hopeful of having striker Uche Ikpeazu fit for Sunday’s trip to Ibrox.

The Englishman has missed the past three matches with a foot injury which is still healing, but he could return against Rangers.

Uche Ikpeazu has a foot injury

He is in line to be part of the Hearts squad if his recovery continues without any setbacks. Ikpeazu’s availability would be a big boost to manager Craig Levein as he seeks to maintain his club’s five-point lead at the Ladbrokes Premiership summit.

Ikpeazu, a summer signing from Cambridge United, has become a popular figure with supporters in his short time at Tynecastle Park. He scored four goals in nine appearances before injuring his foot in a collision with the Motherwell goalkeeper Trever Carson at Fir Park last month.

His physicality and hold-up play are weapons Hearts could utilise against Rangers this weekend and coaching staff will monitor the 23-year-old carefully before deciding if he should play.