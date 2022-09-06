Hearts in talks with free agent Robert Snodgrass in bid to strengthen squad

He is a free agent after turning down a new contract offer at Luton Town in the summer, which means he can be signed outside the transfer window.

Snodgrass, who will turn 35 tomorrow, was approached by Motherwell last month, but nothing came of it. He may well be tempted by the opportunity to play for Hearts at this stage of his career, even though he won’t be eligible to play in Europe after missing the registration deadline.

Hearts have been sifting through the free agent market to bolster their squad since the transfer window closed at midnight on Thursday.

Robert Snodgrass turned down a new contract at Luton Town and is now a free agent. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty

With nearly 600 career appearances under his belt, most of them in the English Premier League, Snodgrass would add experience to the squad and provide competition for Barrie McKay, Alan Forrest, Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly in wide areas.

It is a part of the squad manager Robbie Neilson has been trying to strengthen. Hearts tried to bring in Celtic winger Mikey Johnston on loan before the transfer window closed, but he opted to join Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Snodgrass, who is left footed but has often played on the right wing, won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in October 2019. He started his career at Livingston, where he did well enough to earn a move to Leeds United when they were in League One.