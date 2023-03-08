The versatile left-back stayed away from training on Monday as he felt unwell. He played 90 minutes in the 3-0 victory against St Johnstone on Saturday but felt ill as the weekend progressed.

Hearts do not want him potentially spreading any bug and intend to wait until he is fully recovered before reinstating him to the squad. Toby Sibbick is available to step into defence should Kingsley be ruled out prior to kick-off in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Humphrys is expected to be out as he continues to recover from a knock he sustained a couple of weeks ago. Alex Cochrane is a doubt as he feels pain in his hip. Peter Haring is back in full training but won’t be available until after the international break.

Stephen Humphrys is nursing an injury he picked up against Motherwell and is doubtful. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS