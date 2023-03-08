Hearts injury update: The 9 players who could be be missing for trip to Celtic Park with key man a major doubt
Illness is affecting Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership visit to Celtic and eight other players are also expected to be missing.
The versatile left-back stayed away from training on Monday as he felt unwell. He played 90 minutes in the 3-0 victory against St Johnstone on Saturday but felt ill as the weekend progressed.
Hearts do not want him potentially spreading any bug and intend to wait until he is fully recovered before reinstating him to the squad. Toby Sibbick is available to step into defence should Kingsley be ruled out prior to kick-off in Glasgow.
Stephen Humphrys is expected to be out as he continues to recover from a knock he sustained a couple of weeks ago. Alex Cochrane is a doubt as he feels pain in his hip. Peter Haring is back in full training but won’t be available until after the international break.
Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are running again as they return from knee operations but neither will be back before May. Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.