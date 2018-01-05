Hearts' Jamie Walker in Wigan to finalise deal

Hearts forward Jamie Walker is in Wigan to finalise a transfer to the English League One club.



The 24-year-old has undergone tests on the knee injury he sustained in last month's Edinburgh derby and is expected to join Wigan for a £300,000 fee.

However, the Latics may decide on a pre-contract agreement to sign him this summer depending on how quickly his knee is likely to heal.

Walker's Hearts contract expires at the end of the season and he has told the Tynecastle hierarchy he won't sign an extension. Wigan manager Paul Cook made an offer to take the player south and medical staff at the DW Stadium have given the player a stringent medical examination.

Provided there are no last-minute hitches, official announcement of the transfer is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours - bringing an end to Walker's 14-year association with Hearts.

He graduated from the Riccarton youth academy and made his senior debut in 2011 but is now preparing for the next chapter of his career in England. Rangers made several attempts to sign him last summer before failing to agree a deal with Hearts on August's transfer deadline day.

The Edinburgh club had been interested in signing the Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne but ended their interest in the Irishman earlier this week.