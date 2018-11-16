Hearts’ Jimmy Dunne added to Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark

Have your say

Jimmy Dunne has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark.

The Hearts defender, on loan from Burnley, was included in Martin O’Neill’s provisional group for the match against Northern Ireland on Thursday night but failed to make the final squad.

Jimmy Dunne has been rewarded for his performances for Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

However, the 21-year-old has been aded to the squad to face Denmark in Copenhagen.

He joins Tynecastle team mate Colin Doyle in the squad, and could win his first senior cap for the Republic.

He played twice for the under-21s last month while defensive colleague Michael Smith played 75 minutes of the 0-0 draw between the two Irish sides.