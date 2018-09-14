Hearts’ John Souttar an ‘inspiration’ says Motherwell star

John Souttar’s progression from Scotland Under-21s to the full national squad is being used as an inspiration.

John Souttar (far left) is an inspiration for Chris Cadden (right). Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Motherwell auxiliary man Chris Cadden was a team-mate of the Hearts centre-back with the country’s 21s and was impressed with what he saw from Souttar’s performances in games against Belgium and Albania.

He said: “John Souttar was with me in the under-21s and he’s gone and got his full international debut. I thought he was brilliant as well. Especially the Albania game where I thought he was great.

“It’s good to see the gaffer throwing in new faces and hopefully I can be one of them soon. We watched the Albania game and went to the Belgium game.

“You are thinking you wish you were involved in the Albania game. That gives you an inspiration to go and try and do it.”

Cadden will likely be involved when Craig Levein’s league leaders travel to Fir Park on Saturday. It is a ground which Hearts have struggled at, their win in September 2016 was the first since December 2010.

The 21-year-old, however, expects a very tough game.

He said: “They have had a very good start, they have progressed in the (Betfred) cup, they are top of the league, they have defeated Celtic along with the way so they have made a very good start. But they are certainly not unbeatable.

“They have weaknesses and strengths like every other team, we are aware of both and we will try to exploit the weaknesses.

“Our home games are important. We had a brilliant home record last season. We aim to do that this season.

“We know Hearts will be strong and physical and we have to match that. I think we are playing some very good stuff at the moment and it is going to be a good game.”

