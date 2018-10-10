Hearts’ John Souttar ‘can play for Scotland for years to come’

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew believes Hearts’ John Souttar can serve his country for years to come following an impressive start to his international career.

Souttar, 22, made his full Scotland debut last month and looked assured at centre-back alongside Mulgrew in the friendly against Belgium and the Nations League tie against Albania.

He is expected to start tomorrow night when Alex McLeish’s side face Israel in Haifa in their second Nations League game. Mulgrew is confident that the new addition to the squad is there for the long term.

“John did really well, he is still a young player but I was impressed with how he acquitted himself,” said the Blackburn Rovers centre-back. “We are happy to have him and it’s good to see he’s fit for this one.

“He could have a long Scotland career ahead of him because he’s made his debut early on, has a good attitude, is always willing to learn and more importantly is a good player. I am sure he has plenty of games ahead of him.”

Scotland can take another step towards the Euro 2020 play-offs with a result in Israel. Mulgrew stressed that the squad are fully aware of the desire to reach a major tournament after a 20-year absence.

“I think everyone has that feeling from growing up supporting Scotland. In his first couple of meetings, the manager put that to us and showed us a video from when we were last there.

“We all want it. We are all desperate for it, but it’s about doing it – going on that park and winning games.”