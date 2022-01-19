Hearts' Josh Ginnelly labels Rangers-bound John Souttar 'world-class' and says he has no limit

John Souttar congratulates Josh Ginnelly after the forward scored Hearts' second on Tuesday.

After scoring both goals in the Edinburgh club’s 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on Tuesday night, Ginnelly acclaimed Souttar’s defensive prowess.

The Scotland internationalist was jeered by some home fans after signing a pre-contract with Rangers but Ginnelly said Souttar could play at an even higher level.

“I don't think there's any limit to how far he can go to be honest,” said the Englishman. “I've had a couple of games in the Championship and I've seen big centre-halves there and I think John's got everything to his game.

“He's been quite unfortunate with the injuries he's had but in terms of the mental side, I know for a fact that if I had been through what he'd been through I wouldn't be here today.

“Massive credit to him, he's just a top guy and a brilliant football player.”

“He was brilliant against St Johnstone and it speaks volumes for John. He's got out there and he was the loudest man on the pitch as per usual. He's just a world-class player.

“You have to give him his credit. Of course something has happened with him but we are just so happy he is here. He's massive for us so a huge well done to him.

“Not many people can go out there and perform the way he did so massive credit to him. We are a tight-knitted group in the dressing room anyway and John is one of the main players. We love him and I am happy for him at the same time.

“I've seen first hand what he had to go through. This happens in football and I think what we should talk about is that he has gone out there and put in that performance and he helped us to a clean sheet. It just speaks volumes about him.

“Our focus was three points, the fans will be happy that we got the three points and we are delighted too. Fans are allowed to show frustration and we all understand that and that's the way football is now.

“But not many people can walk out on a pitch in front of 20,000 fans like that and play that way.”