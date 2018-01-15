Hearts keeping close eye on Dundee United’s Scott Fraser

Hearts are interested in signing Dundee United’s Scott Fraser but are waiting to see how and when the midfielder recovers from injury.

A fractured foot suffered in last month’s away defeat by St Mirren has sidelined Fraser until the end of the season, when his contract at Tannadice expires.

Fraser has told United he will not sign a pre-contract agreement with another club at the moment because he is focused only on overcoming the injury. Hearts have watched him for some time and could make their move later this year.

The player is available for free this summer as he turns 23 in March. FIFA rules state that compensation is not due if a player leaves a club after the end of the season in which he turns 23.

