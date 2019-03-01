Hearts kid Bartlomiej Gajda joins Polish side Znicz Pruszków

Hearts youngster Bartlomiej Gajda has returned to his homeland and signed for Polish side Znicz Pruszków, who play in the country’s third tier.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who joined Hearts from Gornik Zabrze on a three-year deal in August 2017, was attached to the Jambos’ Under-20 side, making one appearance in the IRN-BRU Cup in a 3-1 loss to St Mirren in early September 2017.

Gajda, who has been capped at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level by his country, has agreed a deal with Robert Lewandowski’s former club until June 30 2020.

The Pszczyna-born defender spent time in the youth set-ups at Pasjonat Dankowice and Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała as well as Gornik before moving to Scotland.

His Tynecastle deal was due to run until August 2020 but the teenager had a trial spell with GKS Jastrzebie last month after failing to force his way into Craig Levein’s first-team plans.