Hearts are in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Hearts' last ten Scottish Cup semi-finals - in pictures

Hearts face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

We take a look back at the Jambos' last ten last-four encounters in the competition...

Ian Ferguson scored the opening goal despite Henry Smith's protests. Gary Mackay equalised but Frank McGarvey scored a late winner. The Buddies went on to win the cup.

1. Hearts 1-2 St Mirren, April 1987

Gary Mackay cancelled out Ian Ferguson's opener, but Frank McGarvey scored the decisive goal two minutes from time. Shown is McGarvey's winner

2. Hearts 1-2 St Mirren, April 1987

A year later, Hearts were back at Hampden to play Celtic, but despite Brian Whittaker (pictured) scoring the opener, Celtic netted twice in the last 5 minutes to reach the final

3. Celtic 2-1 Hearts, April 1988

Hearts lined up with: Smith, Murray, Whittaker, Black, Galloway, McPherson, Mackay, Berry (pictured), Foster, Colquhoun, Robertson. I Jardine and Clarke came off the bench.

4. Celtic 2-1 Hearts, April 1988

