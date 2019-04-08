Hearts' last ten Scottish Cup semi-finals - in pictures Hearts face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday. We take a look back at the Jambos' last ten last-four encounters in the competition... 1. Hearts 1-2 St Mirren, April 1987 Ian Ferguson scored the opening goal despite Henry Smith's protests. Gary Mackay equalised but Frank McGarvey scored a late winner. The Buddies went on to win the cup. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Hearts 1-2 St Mirren, April 1987 Gary Mackay cancelled out Ian Ferguson's opener, but Frank McGarvey scored the decisive goal two minutes from time. Shown is McGarvey's winner jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Celtic 2-1 Hearts, April 1988 A year later, Hearts were back at Hampden to play Celtic, but despite Brian Whittaker (pictured) scoring the opener, Celtic netted twice in the last 5 minutes to reach the final jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Celtic 2-1 Hearts, April 1988 Hearts lined up with: Smith, Murray, Whittaker, Black, Galloway, McPherson, Mackay, Berry (pictured), Foster, Colquhoun, Robertson. I Jardine and Clarke came off the bench. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7