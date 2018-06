Have your say

Hearts have unveiled their away kit for the 2018/19 campaign.

The white and silver shirt was revealed this morning by the club, with Harry Cochrane, Marcus Godinho and Danny Amankwaa modelling it.

The sleeves feature Umbro’s iconic diamond pattern, while the shirt will be complimented by silver shorts and silver socks.

The kit can be bought on pre-order from Sunday, July 1 or by visiting www.heartsdirect.co.uk.