Have your say

Hearts Legends face Carlin All Stars at Ainslie Park on Sunday in aid of Marie Curie Care.

Tynecastle fan Andy Carlin has organised the game as a tribute to his aunt Janice, who introduced him to the Gorgie club aged ten.

Gary Locke, Alan Lawrence and a host of other former Hearts players will be in action.

The match kicks off at 4pm, with doors open from 3pm. Entry costs £5 for adults and children will be admitted free.