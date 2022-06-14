Hearts linked with move for Peterborough midfielder Jorge Grant

The 27-year-old is transfer listed after one season at the club and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hinted that two bids have been received.

Grant played 29 times for the Posh in the Championship last season – they were relegated – and Hearts are looking to bolster their squad in all areas for a demanding season, with a minimum of eight European games before Christmas.

According to Football Scotland, Grant has been watch by Hearts and is on the club’s radar.

Jorge Grant in action for Peterborough against Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

The Peterborough Telegraph described him as s a “huge disappointment” in his first season at the club following his move from Lincoln City last summer.

However, he had been a big influence at Lincoln, for whom he was named in League One's team of the year with 17 goals back in 2020/21.

Posh triggered a release clause in Grant’s contract to sign him and director of football Barry Fry has revealed he has a similar clause in his current deal, although not one that is likely to be met by Hearts or other potential suitors.

"We got Jorge on the cheap considering how good he had been at Lincoln,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. “He also has a release clause in his Posh contract in the event of relegation from the Championship, but I doubt anyone would reach it.

"He did struggle last season and it’s difficult to see him fitting into the manager’s style of play, but we do want a fee for him. We want to move him on, but if he stays he was at least very good the last time he played in League One.”