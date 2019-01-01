Hearts linked with move for Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam

Hearts have been linked with a January transfer swoop for Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.

The former Scotland midfielder, 33, looks to be on his way out of the Skybet Championship club and, according to a report in today’s Scottish Sun, the Tynecastle club are considering a move for the former Rangers man.

Adam has made just three league appearances this term and, while he has six months of his current deal to run, the Potters are understood to be keen to strike a deal with the player which will allow him to leave the club now.

Hearts boss Craig Levein worked with 26-times capped Adam during his time as Scotland manager.