Hearts list four options up front as Robbie Neilson warns against complacency at Motherwell

Ben Woodburn is one of Hearts' attacking options.

The Edinburgh club have lost only one of their first 13 league games and sit third in the Premiership heading to Fir Park. However, Neilson stressed his team must be at full capacity to garner any kind of result.

Hearts’ only defeat so far came away at Aberdeen three weeks ago, while Motherwell won at Pittodrie prior to the international break and are currently fifth.

Neilson explained to the Evening News that he could potentially have four options to choose from at centre-forward this afternoon. Much depends on the fitness of top goalscorer Liam Boyce, who is still recovering from a calf strain but is nearing a return.

“I think it’s great to have a few options,” said the manager. “We obviously have Armand [Gnanduillet], Boycie, Gino [Ginnelly] can play there and so can [Ben] Woodburn. You need that in your squad. This will be a different game because it’s more difficult to control a game away from home.

“It’s something we need to try and do but it won’t be as easy as it is at Tynecastle. We have 18,000 fans behind us there and we are used to the pitch. Away from home is always harder but we feel we have a group here who are confident going into games. The key is not to get complacent.

“You have to take football week by week. You can’t rest on your laurels at any point. If we go into this game today thinking we’ve cracked it then we will get turned over and we will be back to square one again.

“We know this is going to be tough at Motherwell. Yes, we’ve had some decent form and a great game against Dundee United [winning 5-2] before the break. However, Motherwell will fancy themselves 100 per cent.

“We played them at Tynecastle and beat them 2-0 so they will be looking to get a bit of revenge. I think, no matter who you play in Scotland, you always have to be at it.”