Hearts loanee Garang Kuol makes Australian football history with his first international goal for the Socceroos

Hearts’ on-loan striker Garang Kuol etched his name in Australian football history by scoring his first international goal against Ecuador.
The 18-year-old became the fourth-youngest scorer in Socceroos history as he converted the third goal in a 3-1 friendly victory in Sydney. Kuol is on loan at Tynecastle Park from Newcastle United and has yet to score for the Edinburgh club.
More to follow….