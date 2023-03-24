News you can trust since 1873
Hearts loanee Garang Kuol makes Australian football history with his first international goal for the Socceroos

Hearts’ on-loan striker Garang Kuol etched his name in Australian football history by scoring his first international goal against Ecuador.

Barry Anderson
Barry Anderson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

The 18-year-old became the fourth-youngest scorer in Socceroos history as he converted the third goal in a 3-1 friendly victory in Sydney. Kuol is on loan at Tynecastle Park from Newcastle United and has yet to score for the Edinburgh club.

More to follow….

Garang Kuol scored his first international goal for Australia against Ecuador.
