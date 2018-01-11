Search

Hearts make enquiry for Norwich striker Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith has 18 months left to run on his Norwich contract
Hearts have made an enquiry about the availability of Norwich City striker Steven Naismith.

The English Championship club have made the 31-year-old Scotland internationalist available for a permanent transfer or on loan. His contract at Carrow Road expires in summer 2019.

Hearts officials made contact about potentially bringing Naismith to Edinburgh – but they face stern competition from a host of English and Scottish clubs, who are also pursuing the player.

Naismith joined Norwich from Everton in January 2016 for a fee in the region of £8m. He hasn’t featured since last August, largely due to injury, and will be allowed to leave Norfolk this month if a deal can be done.

He is keen to return to Scotland, where he previously represented Kilmarnock and Rangers. Speaking about his future recently, Naismith said: “When I come back to Scotland it’s not going to be about finances. It will be about what I think is the right fit for me.”