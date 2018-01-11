Hearts make enquiry for Norwich striker Steven Naismith

Hearts have made an enquiry about the availability of Norwich City striker Steven Naismith.

The English Championship club have made the 31-year-old Scotland internationalist available for a permanent transfer or on loan. His contract at Carrow Road expires in summer 2019.

Hearts officials made contact about potentially bringing Naismith to Edinburgh – but they face stern competition from a host of English and Scottish clubs, who are also pursuing the player.

Naismith joined Norwich from Everton in January 2016 for a fee in the region of £8m. He hasn’t featured since last August, largely due to injury, and will be allowed to leave Norfolk this month if a deal can be done.

He is keen to return to Scotland, where he previously represented Kilmarnock and Rangers. Speaking about his future recently, Naismith said: “When I come back to Scotland it’s not going to be about finances. It will be about what I think is the right fit for me.”