Hearts management give Armand Gnanduillet full backing as French striker returns for Dundee United trip

Armand Gnanduillet is back for Hearts this weekend.

The French striker received full backing from club management after a stop-start beginning to the campaign, with manager Robbie Neilson endorsing him as a significant weapon in the cinch Premiership.

A thigh injury and some family-related issues have restricted his appearances and, ahead of the visit to Tannadice, he has only featured in four of Hearts’ eight competitive games so far.

Neilson wants the player to improve his fitness and still considers him one of the most dangerous forwards in Scotland.

“It’s been difficult for Armand at times. He was just starting to hit a bit of form, then he had a wee thigh problem. Just when he was coming back in he had a couple of issues that needed to get sorted,” Neilson told the Evening News.

“I think he is a real threat in this league. There is hardly anyone like him. He brings physicality and strength and you need options within your team. I expect him to get fully fit and be a real threat in this division.

“He is a good guy, he works hard and he has just had another kid so he has a real focus now.”

Left-sided defender Stephen Kingsley is doubtful today due to illness. “Kingsley still isn’t feeling great, I don’t think he will make it,” admitted Neilson. “I think Alex Cochrane has played really well in that position, Peter Haring can go in there as well so we have options.”

This is Neilson’s first return to Tannadice since leaving Dundee United for a second spell at Hearts last summer. He got United promoted to the Premiership then returned to Tynecastle for another year in the Championship.

“The job remit at United was to get the team out of that league because the last few managers hadn’t managed it. They have proved they can play in the Premiership now,” he said.

“I always felt it was the right choice coming back to a club of Hearts’ stature. I have history having played and managed here before. I know the people here and got an opportunity to rebuild.

“It was difficult to leave Dundee United, a club just promoted to the Premiership, but I would make the same decision again.”