Hearts management set-up: 'Shadow coaching' and the case study Hearts may be wary of

However, the explanation has muddied the waters in the minds of many fans, who assumed Steven Naismith would be the man in charge. After all, he was put into the role on an interim basis following the sacking of Robbie Neilson for the final seven games of last season in the cinch Premiership.

Naismith lacks the necessary coaching badges, namely the Uefa Pro-License, to be recognised as a head coach or manager when Hearts play in European football, which they will do next month in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

It has been assumed this is merely a box-ticking exercise and that, if the club so wish, Naismith will be there on the edge of the technical area barking instructions and generally being the leader of the first-team.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith and head coach Frankie McAvoy in training. Picture: SNS

But there is a case study from the recent past to be wary of. In December 2020, Dundalk were fined 50,000 Euros (£43,000) after Uefa found their manager Filippo Giovagnoli to be guilty of “shadow coaching” the team during their European involvement that year as they competed in the group stages of the Europa League. Like Naismith, he lacked the relevant qualifications, so Shane Keegan (who was typically the opposition analyst) acted as a head coach. But this did not pacify Uefa, who ultimately banned Giovagnoli from even being inside the stadium for matches in their competition.

There was a fear this would impact Ange Postecoglou when he first became manager at Celtic, but ultimately he was given special dispensation as he had the equivalent qualifications from his many years working in the Asian Football Confederation.

Even though, until McAvoy’s comments, all press and media stories attributed Naismith as being the de facto Tynecastle manager, the club themselves haven’t referred to him as such.

This is how the club statement announcing Neilson’s permanent successor read: "Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the coaching team of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest will remain at the club to continue to lead our men’s first team.

“The trio have signed contracts until the summer of 2025 at Tynecastle Park, with the option of a further year, and will begin work immediately ahead of the first team’s return for pre-season training later this month.

“Steven, Frankie and Gordon took charge of first team affairs in April – guiding the Jambos back to European football with a fourth-place finish in the cinch Premiership.

“Earning plaudits for playing an enjoyable brand of attacking football, the three will continue their work in Gorgie ahead of another exciting season for the club.

“In order to comply with Uefa regulations, with Steven not having the required Pro License qualification, a requirement to manage in European competition, Frankie will be named head coach with Steven serving as technical director.”

The statement then continued with quotes from chief executive Andrew McKinlay and sporting director Joe Savage praising the qualities of the trio as both a collective and as individuals.

McAvoy did say in his Hearts TV interview that Naismith would eventually be manager of Hearts. Perhaps that day happens as soon as their European adventure ends.

