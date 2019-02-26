Hearts manager Craig Levein faces goalkeeping conundrum ahead of Celtic clash

Hearts manager Craig Levein insisted goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal earned his recall on Saturday but a decision has yet to be made on whether the Czech continues against Celtic.

Zlamal was reinstated following Colin Doyle’s costly error at Motherwell the previous weekend. Performances in training helped the 33-year-old regain his place after being dropped for Doyle in December.

He was blameless for St Mirren’s goal in the 1-1 weekend draw at Tynecastle Park, so there would appear to be no obvious reason not to stick with him when champions Celtic visit tomorrow night.

However, Levein has yet to make a decision on his goalkeeper as Hearts try to recapture winning form at home.

“Colin obviously made a mistake in the Motherwell game but I don’t think there is an awful lot between the two of them,” the manager told the Evening News. “Bobby trained well throughout last week and it was a call I made. It’s one of the things you have to do as a manager.

“I don’t know yet if I will stick with him because I hadn’t thought anything beyond Saturday’s game. The team was picked for the St Mirren match so we’ll see what happens.”

Both goalkeepers joined the Edinburgh club last summer, with Zlamal starting the season as first choice. He was an ever-present until after December’s 5-0 defeat by Livingston, when Doyle took over.

The Irishman’s run of ten games in goal ended on Saturday when Zlamal returned to Hearts’ starting line-up.