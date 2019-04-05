Hearts manager Craig Levein targeting more creative players for next season

Creative attacking players will be Hearts’ top priority this summer as manager Craig Levein courts more flair for his team next season.

A lack of panache has hindered the Edinburgh club of late but plans are afoot to address the issue.

A list of potential signing targets has been drawn up with creative forwards and midfielders of prime concern. With Steven Naismith injured, Hearts have struggled to open up defences at times this season and Levein wants to sign two or three new players this summer.

He has already secured centre-back Craig Halkett from Livingston on a pre-contract agreement and is now focused on more forward-thinking recruits. “It does seem to be that we are better in the games in which teams will have a go at us. It’s harder when the opposition sit in and we have to make the running. That’s something which is really interesting for me for next season,” said Levein, speaking exclusively to the Evening News.

“We can do both things, which I think we’ll need to do next season. I think we need more creativity in the last third. I think we have players who can do that but we aren’t doing it as regularly as we need to do it. We could do with another couple of creative players in the final third.”