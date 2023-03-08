The Edinburgh side has had a jam-packed fixture list recently. Olid’s side hosted Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday before travelling to Dundee United on Wednesday. As Hearts now prepare to travel to New Tinto Park, Olid confirms she is planning to rotate the team in order to keep the squad fresh.

“I will have to finish speaking with the physio”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Today some players are receiving some treatment. We are not sure but we may look at resting three or four players. For example, Rebecca McAlister last Sunday had something that she was not feeling well. The doctor is saying she has to rest this Sunday just so she can come back next week 100%.

“One of our centre backs needs rest too for some issues she has had with her knee. She is ok, she just needs some days to rest. Monica [Forsyth] has to rest too because of her knee, she has to rest some days. The rest we have to wait to see what they say in the physio. For the moment, it is just three players, but there may be one more we have to rest.”

Eva Olid's side sits fourth in the SWPL, five points clear of Hibs in fifth. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

In Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Dundee United, Hearts confirmed their place in the top six and subsequently their highest-ever finish in the division. Olid believes her team can take confidence from that and now play with “less pressure”.

“This Sunday is an important game”, she added. “Glasgow Women have improved a lot from the start of the season, now they are having a lot of tight results. That is a big progression for them. You cannot go in with a lot of confidence that you are going to win points from them because you never know what will happen, you have to compete and work hard. That is the same for every match.

