Hearts manager Robbie Neilson offered SFA ban for Ibrox red card

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson was shown a red card at Ibrox on Saturday. Picture: SNS

The Hearts boss was shown two quick yellows by referee Don Robertson as he protested the decision to book both Rangers attacker Juninho Bacuna and Stephen Kingsley after the former appeared to grab the Tynecastle defender by the throat.

Neilson missed the away side’s leveller in the 1-1 draw as a result. Craig Halkett took full advantage of a mistake from goalkeeper Allan McGregor to head in a 90th-minute equaliser and preserve his club’s unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership campaign.

Neilson can either accept the one-match ban or he can choose to have his case heard in front of an SFA panel.

The head coach said after the match: "I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

"So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions.

“I didn’t see the goal but I just heard the silence, which was nice.

“I was delighted. I was in the tunnel area and couldn't get down. I was disappointed to get the second yellow, but that’s football."

Meanwhile, former Hibs captain James McPake has been charged with misconduct by the SFA after the Dundee boss was shown a straight red card for being involved in an altercation which took place at the Dundee bench with Aberdeen left-back Jack McKenzie.

