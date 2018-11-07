Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum in Cameroon squad to face Brazil

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum has been called up to the Cameroon squad for their forthcoming matches against Morocco and Brazil.

The 29-year-old, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Indomitable Lions in 2017, has been selected by new head coach Clarence Seedorf following 11 first-team appearances for the Tynecastle outfit this term.

After spending six months out due to a ruptured Achilles, Djoum made his return to Hearts action against St Mirren in September. He has scored one goal, against Aberdeen last month.

The 16-times capped player will line up against the Moroccans in a Cup of Nations qualifier in Casablanca on Friday, November 16 before taking on the Brazilians in a friendly four days later at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.