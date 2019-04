Here, we look back at some of the Tynecastle side's most memorable victories over the Hoops in the last three decades...

1. Hearts 1-0 Celtic, August 11 2018 Kyle Lafferty scored the only goal as Hearts beat the double-treble winners at Tynecastle during their early run of form that saw them top the table.

2. Hearts 4-0 Celtic, December 17 2017 Hearts ran riot as they brought Celtic's 69-game unbeaten run to a shuddering halt. 16-year-old Harry Cochrane scored the opener before Kyle Lafferty and David Milinkovic (x2) also got on the scoresheet

3. Celtic 1-2 Hearts, April 15 2012 Hearts set up a mouthwatering all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup final with a late, late win over Celtic in the semis. Craig Beattie scored an injury-time penalty, before THIS celebration...

4. Celtic 0-2 Hearts, October 31 2007 Hearts travelled to Parkhead for this League Cup quarter-final, with a brace from Andrius Velicka in the last 13 minutes securing victory for the Jambos under coach Stevie Frail.

