Hearts new boy David Vanecek sends message to fans ahead of arrival

Hearts’ new signing David Vanecek has sent a message to supporters ahead of his arrival in the Capital later this month.

The Czech striker is expected to land in Edinburgh this weekend, before travelling with his new team-mates to Spain for a winter training camp.

David Vanecek in action for FK Teplice earlier this season. Picture: El Loko Sports

The 27-year-old, who netted 24 goals in 76 appearances for FK Teplice following his switch from Hradec Kralove in 2016, hopes to face his former side in European competition in the future.

In a message posted on social media, Vanecek wrote: “Happy New Year. My mission in a new jersey starts on January 6 when I will come to Scotland. I am looking forward to seeing you, Jambos!

“It’s three years from the moment I became a part of this traditional Czech club in Teplice.

“I experienced a lot of beautiful and worse moments. I fought in every game and I delivered everything that was in me for this club.

“I was lucky to have great support from the fans, club management, coaches and first of all team-mates, thanks to which I have given so many goals and together won so many matches.

“Teplice will be forever in my heart. I wish you all the best, a lot of successes and I believe that one day we will meet in European cups as rivals.”

Vanecek has already wooed expectant Hearts fans with his social media posts.

Last month he posted a shot of Edinburgh Castle from the Vennel, with the caption: “New beautiful home” along with a maroon and white flag, love heart, and love-heart eyes emoji.