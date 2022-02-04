Hearts news on John Souttar and Michael Smith ahead of Rangers match

Souttar sat out Tuesday night’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs with an ankle complaint and medical staff are hopeful he could make Sunday’s trip to Glasgow.

Having signed a pre-contract with Rangers and been the subject of two failed transfer bids from Ibrox last month, there is considerable interest in his availability for this game.

Smith is still awaiting an injection for a back injury after missing Hearts’ last two matches. Craig Halkett is also out with a hamstring problem.

Hearts defenders John Souttar and Michael Smith are both nursing injuries.

Manager Robbie Neilson said the 0-0 draw at Easter Road was disappointing but full focus is now on Rangers.

“Other results went for us on Tuesday with Motherwell, Aberdeen and Dundee United drawing,” he said. “I’d have liked to win, we had chances, Hibs had a couple, but I think we can be better.

“The last few days have been difficult because Halkett dropped out, then we had the John Souttar situation. John didn’t make Tuesday so we had to change things. Toby Sibbick has just come in and Taylor Moore hadn’t played for a bit, so we were trying to put it all together in defence.

“We have boys who can step in so hopefully we get John back for Sunday. We’ll see how he is and make a decision. When Halkett comes back then we will be pretty strong.

“Michael Smith probably won’t make it. He is getting injected in the next few days. He had his consultation earlier this week so he’s not likely to make Sunday.”

