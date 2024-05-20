Hearts' next target made clear as Cammy Devlin reveals what needs to happen

The Australian speaks openly about what his club can still achieve

Unequivocal comment is given when Cammy Devlin discusses Hearts’ future growth. Finishing third, fourth and third again in the last three years indicates a club leading the chasing pack behind Celtic and Rangers in Scotland. European league-stage football will take place at Tynecastle Park next season for the second time in three years, but that in itself does not represent a glass ceiling.

Devlin, the Australian midfielder who joined Hearts in 2021, is adamant there is more to come; a next level for head coach Steven Naismith and the current squad. “You want to get as high as you possibly can in the table. We’re not silly, we know the Old Firm are hard to get close to,” he explained. “Third place and guaranteed European group-stage football is where this club should be, in my opinion. It’s a massive football club. You saw the support on Saturday [against Rangers]. You might say we weren’t playing for anything but they got us over the line from 3-1 down.

“I thought the boys were superb - those that came off the bench and those that started. I thought we were really good. The fans, as they always do, gave us a helping hand. If you look at the season, the cups, getting to two semis. That’s my main next goal at the football club - to get a trophy. It’s still been a successful season. We now need to better again. Winning one of the cups has got to be the aim.

“You set targets at the start of the year. Finishing in a European group-stage place was one and we’ve done that again. To bring a cup home to the Tynecastle and to the fans, that would be the one thing I’d want to do. I’ve had a few goes. Rangers knocked us out every time! They are a good side. There’s no denying that. They’ve got quality, but that’s the good thing about football. We have a break now and when we come back there will be two cups that hopefully we can go one better in.

“We made two semis but to get to a final and then go on and win it, that’s the goal. If you just look at the season we’ve just had, it’s been really positive. The gaffer is in his first season and he’s been really good with everyone. Everyone has had bits when they’ve contributed and maybe come out. The whole team, the depth he’s created and the boys we have in that changing room, there’s so much quality. It’s looking good for the future.”

Whilst aiming to lift their first major silverware since the 2012 Scottish Cup, Hearts have added challenges next season. They will strive to retain third spot in the Premiership with the hope of achieving league-stage football in Europe again the following year. In amongst that, they must navigate the coming Continental schedule interspersed with domestic matches.

“I think experience definitely helps in terms of dealing with Thursday-Sunday for a six-month period or whatever. That’s what depth is about,” said Devlin. “Boys are always going to be disappointed if they’re not starting. European games are big occasions. Then there’s that game on the Sunday. I said it before: If you don’t win those Sunday games then you won’t get Europe again the following season. So they are just as important as the European games.

“Depth is something that the coaches have got now. There will be players coming in. I’m sure there will be players that leave as well although hopefully not too many as I love this group of boys. There will be boys who come in. The competition for places was high already. I’m sure it will be high again next season.”

One player who could play a more significant role next term is the Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa. He scored in Hearts’ final two Premiership games against St Mirren and Rangers after a difficult first year in Scotland. “For me personally, coming from the other side of the world, I know what he’s going through,” explained Devlin.

“You don’t have your family and normal friends. I speak the same language - well Scottish is a bit different - and he doesn’t so it’s very hard. Everyone settles in differently. He’s a good player, he got a start in last week and you could see with the finish that’s what he does. Hopefully he can bring it more next season. As you can see, the fans were the same as us players - just happy for people when they’re going through a rough time they come out the other side. That’s what it’s all about.”

At the other end of the maroon spectrum, Lawrence Shankland’s campaign has ended with 31 goals in 47 appearances at club level. “He’s one of the good guys. You meet people in football, he’s a good person. He comes from a great family,” said Devlin. “I’m so happy for him. The same as Tagawa, I’m happy for people when they succeed whether it’s individual or the team putting ourselves in a good position.

“For Lawrence, it’s safe to say we would not be near this position without him but it’s credit to him. You see him every single day working as hard as he does and he puts himself to be in a position in the Scotland squad. I’m sure he’ll be picked for the Euros which I know for him is a massive moment for him and his family. He’s a top-class player.

“He was a great player when he joined and he’s just come on leaps and bounds. He’s always been a goalscorer but his whole game - getting us out of trouble with what he does with the ball and his finishing - speaks for itself. Saturday just summed him up for the whole season, really. In a game like this. I’m so happy for him and he deserves everything he gets.”

Devlin might tune in on 14 June to see which of his Hearts colleagues are involved when Scotland open the European Championship finals against host nation Germany in Munich. “I really hope so. I hope there are a few of the boys selected. Shanks, Zander, Craigy I’m hoping and people have been speaking about [Stephen] Kingsley. I’m hoping as many of them do get selected. I think everyone who gets selected will deserve it. I’m a Scotland fan at the Euros so I’ll be watching all the games and fingers crossed they can do really well. They’ve got some great players in there.”

The player is still hoping for his own international call-up. “I’ve got everything crossed now! I’ve been out of it for a while now, missed four camps, the Asian Cup through injury,” he explained. “I’ve always said whether I was injured or not playing as much as I’d like, I’ll always be the one to work as hard as I possibly can and put myself in a position to get picked. I feel recently, since I’ve been back starting more or less every game, I’ve done quite well so fingers crossed.