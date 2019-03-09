Hearts not looking over their shoulders at Hibs, says striker

Craig Wighton insists Hearts aren’t concerned about Hibs catching them in the Premiership because they are looking at teams above.

Two points separate the Edinburgh clubs following last night’s Hibs-Rangers match at Easter Road but the Hearts striker stressed the focus is on the top four.

Craig Wighton is only concerned with moving up the table

“It’s definitely up the way because we can still catch the teams above us,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to aim for but we’ll need to take it a game at a time. With the squad we’ve got and the players we’ve got, we’re more than capable of competing until the end of the season.”

Wighton could return for Hearts at Dundee today.

“We’re coming to the end of the season and I’m starting to feel good and fit so it’s a bit frustrating. But there are important games and hopefully I get the call,” he added.

“It’s good to have these games. I’ve been in positions before when there’s not really much to play for but we’ve got a lot to play for. You want to be fit and ready when asked to play.”