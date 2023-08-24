Hearts will take on the Greek side PAOK in the hopes of reaching Europa Conference tournament proper

Hearts have reached the European Conference League play-offs after coming back from a 2-1 defeat to beat Rosenborg 3-1 in Edinburgh last week. The Jambos are now just two games away from returning to the group stages of Europe’s third-tiered competition and must beat the Greek Super League side PAOK if they are to make the competition proper in September.

PAOK, however, are having to make do without one of their key playmakers. Russian midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev was refused a visa to enter the UK and his coach, Razvan Lucescu, has complained about the UK visa laws: “In a personal way, I feel bad and a sense of huge injustice not to have a player here because of a visa. I don’t understand the people who decide this.”

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, here is all you need to know about how to watch Hearts take on the Greek outfit PAOK...

When is Hearts vs PAOK?

The two sides will meet at Tynecastle stadium later today, Thursday 24 August 2023, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. For any last minute tickets, head to the Hearts website where tickets are available to purchase from £5 for juniors.

How to watch Hearts vs PAOK

Tonight’s fixture will be available to watch on BBC Scotland with coverage starting at 7.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off. BBC iPlayer will also be live streaming the coverage for those unable to watch on TV, with fans simply needing a free account to log in, and BBC Sportsound will provide radio coverage.

Full match highlights and post-match reaction will then be available on both Hearts’ YouTube channel and on the BBC.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time that the two sides have met in a competitive fixture but there have been previous encounters between Rangers and PAOK with the Ibrox side beating the Greek club 2-0 on aggregate back in 1994.

The last time Hearts played a Greek side came in the Champions League third qualifying round in 2006/07. AEK Athens beat the Tynecastle club 5-1 on aggregate.

Team news

Barrie McKay is back into the matchday squad following a lengthy injury and he will be desperate to get back into the action with Hearts also able to utilise all players who were available for their previous European meet against Rosenborg last week.