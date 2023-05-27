News you can trust since 1873
Hearts player ratings: as 5 players score 8/10 v Hibs

Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured in the 1-1 draw against Hibs to seal fourth place in the last game of the season.
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 27th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 15:14 BST

GK – ZANDER CLARK 8/10

Will be annoyed about being beaten by Nisbet at the side he was protecting. Brilliant point-blank saves to deny Newell, Hanlon (twice) and Fish.

RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 8

Hearts goal scorer Yutaro Oda is congratulated by interim manager Steven Naismith for his performanceHearts goal scorer Yutaro Oda is congratulated by interim manager Steven Naismith for his performance
Hearts goal scorer Yutaro Oda is congratulated by interim manager Steven Naismith for his performance
Elie Youan is a tricky opponent and high on confidence after a double against Celtic, but the Australian kept him quiet and minimised he threat.

RCD – JAMES HILL 8

Under a lot of pressure as the game went on and Hibs pressed forward, but stood up to the task very well in his last game for Hearts.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 6

Moved to left-back when Cochrane was sent off and beaten too easily in that position initially by Cadden. But played his part defensively.

LB – ALEX COCHRANE 4

Couldn’t really complain about his third red card of the season after a clumsy challenge on Chris Cadden and subsequent VAR check.

AMR – YUTARO ODA 8

First goal for Hearts was a fine left-foot strike after a good touch. Worked hard and provided an outlet to relieve pressure when Hearts had 10 men.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Just the man Hearts needed in the circumstances, with hard work, tenacity and determination required. The Australian delivered just that.

CM – PETER HARING 6

After being out for so long with concussion, a clash of heads with Jake Doyle-Hayes was the last thing he needed. Taken off after 18 minutes.

AML – BARRIE McKAY 5

Quiet start and was then sacrificed for a defender when Cochrane was sent off. Hearts will be hoping for an improvement next season.

FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8

Up front on his own for most of the game, the skipper held the ball up superbly, drawing fouls and putting in a huge shift for his team. Terrific.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7

Made some important defensive work when moved out to a left midfield role after the red card. Excellent season. Hearts will be hoping he stays.

SUB – KIO 6

For Haring 18mins. The German came on earlier than he would have expected and produced the combative performance that was needed.

SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 7

For Mckay 31mins. Dropped after a mistake at Ibrox, he bounced back with a solid display. Crucial block to deny Youan in the closing stages.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For Oda 77mins. helped hearts see the game out.

SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY

For Ginnelly 95mins. Late inroduction in injury time.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

