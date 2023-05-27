GK – ZANDER CLARK 8/10

Will be annoyed about being beaten by Nisbet at the side he was protecting. Brilliant point-blank saves to deny Newell, Hanlon (twice) and Fish.

RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 8

Hearts goal scorer Yutaro Oda is congratulated by interim manager Steven Naismith for his performance

Elie Youan is a tricky opponent and high on confidence after a double against Celtic, but the Australian kept him quiet and minimised he threat.

RCD – JAMES HILL 8

Under a lot of pressure as the game went on and Hibs pressed forward, but stood up to the task very well in his last game for Hearts.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 6

Moved to left-back when Cochrane was sent off and beaten too easily in that position initially by Cadden. But played his part defensively.

LB – ALEX COCHRANE 4

Couldn’t really complain about his third red card of the season after a clumsy challenge on Chris Cadden and subsequent VAR check.

AMR – YUTARO ODA 8

First goal for Hearts was a fine left-foot strike after a good touch. Worked hard and provided an outlet to relieve pressure when Hearts had 10 men.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Just the man Hearts needed in the circumstances, with hard work, tenacity and determination required. The Australian delivered just that.

CM – PETER HARING 6

After being out for so long with concussion, a clash of heads with Jake Doyle-Hayes was the last thing he needed. Taken off after 18 minutes.

AML – BARRIE McKAY 5

Quiet start and was then sacrificed for a defender when Cochrane was sent off. Hearts will be hoping for an improvement next season.

FW – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8

Up front on his own for most of the game, the skipper held the ball up superbly, drawing fouls and putting in a huge shift for his team. Terrific.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 7

Made some important defensive work when moved out to a left midfield role after the red card. Excellent season. Hearts will be hoping he stays.

SUB – KIO 6

For Haring 18mins. The German came on earlier than he would have expected and produced the combative performance that was needed.

SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 7

For Mckay 31mins. Dropped after a mistake at Ibrox, he bounced back with a solid display. Crucial block to deny Youan in the closing stages.

SUB – ALAN FORREST 6

For Oda 77mins. helped hearts see the game out.

SUB – ANDY HALLIDAY

For Ginnelly 95mins. Late inroduction in injury time.

