It’s turning toxic at Tynecastle, Hearts fans venting their fury after watching their team slip to a fifth defeat in a row and out of the top three for the first time this year to pile the pressure on the under-fire manager Robbie Neilson ahead of the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road next week.

Goals from Curtis Main and Mark O’Hara early in the second half did the damage to take Saints to within a point of Hearts in the the table. The home side played the last half hour with ten men after Robert Snodrgass was sent off for a second yellow card offence and left the field to a cacophony of boos from those who stayed to the end.

Neilson was under pressure after four defeats from five league games going into the match. That has now cranked up several notches, Hearts having now lost four league games in a row for the first time since December 2019. Hearts were ten points clear of Aberdeen just a couple of months ago, but now find themselves two points behind in fourth and looking over their shoulders. St Mirren are breathing down their necks and Hibs not far behind.

Referee Matthew MacDermid shows Robert Snodgrass a red card after a tackle on St Mirren's Curtis Main

Graffiti scrawled outside Tynecastle calling for Neilson to go after last week’s loss at Kilmarnock had turned up the heat on the manager, who talked about the importance of “resilience” in the build-up to this pressure-cooker clash. There was still a faint trace of the words spray-painted onto the club crest on the plaza in front of the main stand as the fans arrived, but there was more than just a trace of anger in the stands as Hearts faltered on the pitch again. The stadium had virtually emptied by full-time, but those who stayed made it clear in no uncertain terms what they thought.

Neilson is nothing if not resilient, but knows he is struggling to get the best out of players who look drained of confidence. The manager tweaked his formation to 4-2-3-1 and made four changes to the starting line-up following the defeat at Kilmarnock seven days earlier. Ross Stewart, James Hill, Andy Halliday and Cammy Devlin came in. Zander Clarke and Josh Ginnelly missed out through injury, with Toby Sibbick and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou dropping to the bench.

Peter Haring was named among the subs for the first the first time since suffering concussion in October. There was no place on the bench for Nathniel Atkinson or Lewis Neilson. Harry Stone, who will be 21 later this month and spent the first half of the season on loan at Albion Rovers, was the substitute goalkeeper.

St Mirren’s 5-3-2 provided plenty of space and scope for Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley to go forward. Hearts controlled the early stage of the game, but the best chance fell to Alex Gogic from a St Mirren corner midway through the first half, the former Hibs man’s header at the back post bouncing over the bar.

Hearts lost their way somewhat from that point on, passes going astray and Saints edging the territorial battle. Andy Halliday crashed a header off the bar from a Kingsley cross just before the interval and Hearts finished the opening half on top. But it didn’t last long.

Saints had a couple of chances early in the second half before Main’s sweet strike opened the scoring, Kye Rowles turning his back on a long ball and getting it all wrong as the striker held him off and rifled low into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The defending was equally poor for the second, a long throw not dealt with and the ball dropping to O’Hara just six yards out in front of goal for a straightforward finish.

Alan Forrest shot wide in the only real chance to pull one back before Snodrgass received a second yellow card for a late slide tackle on Main. It was game over for Hearts. The is how they rated:

GK – ROSS STEWART 6/10

First start since the November trip to Spain and first competitive start since August 21 for the third-choice keeper. Did OK considering.

RD – MICHAEL SMITH 5

Had a chance to score early in the second half on his 200th competitive appearance for the club. Booked for a clumsy foul on Tony Watt.

RCD – JAMES HILL 4

The on-loan Bournemouth defender was loose with a couple of passes and found Curtis Main a handful. Looks very low on confidence.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 5

Australian centre-back was at fault for Main’s goal, failing to deal with a long ball forward and getting his body shape all wrong.

LD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6

Crossed for Halliday to hit the bar and then slipped in Smith for a chance either side of half time. Just about gets pass marks.

DCM – CAMMY DEVLIN 5

Missed the Kilmarnock game due to concussion and was supposed to add some energy and urgency to the midfield. Lacked quality.

DCM – ANDY HALLIDAY 5

Back in the starting line-up after sitting out of the last two games. Crashed a header off the bar but offered little else.

AMR – ALAN FORREST 5

Shot wide from the penalty spot just before he was taken off. Quiet and ineffective.

AMC – ROBERT SNODGRASS 4

Booked after just seven minutes for a late tackle and picked up a second yellow for in the 62nd minute for a similar challenge.

AML – JORGE GRANT 5

Started on the left and finished up in the middle but didn’t make any kind of impact.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

Captain did not get a chance to add to the 22 goals he has scored this season, but showed plenty of endeavour.

SUB – BARRIE McKAY 6

For Forrest 76mins. Game was over by the time he came on.

SUB – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 6

For Halliday 59min. Offered something different but it was too late.

SUB – ALEX COCHRANE 5

For Smith 59min. Difficult last half hour in a left wing-back role.

SUB – PETER HARING 6

For Devlin 76mins. First appearance since October was in difficult circumstances.

Player ratings scale